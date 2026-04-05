Nagpur engineering students arrested for allegedly killing 44-year-old Suchit Bhojapure India Apr 05, 2026

Three engineering students in Nagpur have been arrested after allegedly murdering 44-year-old Suchit Bhojapure.

The incident happened on late Thursday, when the students found Bhojapure drunk in his car and offered help.

Things took a dark turn after a tense call with his wife, leading them to drive him to a deserted spot near a crematorium and kill him.