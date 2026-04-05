Nagpur engineering students arrested for allegedly killing 44-year-old Suchit Bhojapure
India
Three engineering students in Nagpur have been arrested after allegedly murdering 44-year-old Suchit Bhojapure.
The incident happened on late Thursday, when the students found Bhojapure drunk in his car and offered help.
Things took a dark turn after a tense call with his wife, leading them to drive him to a deserted spot near a crematorium and kill him.
CCTV and phone records identify students
After hiding Bhojapure's body and stealing his car and phones, the students tried to cover their tracks.
But police acted quickly, using CCTV footage and phone records to identify them.
One student confessed during questioning, which led to all three being arrested.
They are now in custody facing murder charges.