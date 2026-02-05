NEET UG 2026 registration likely to open tomorrow
India
If you're aiming for a medical seat in 2026, heads up: NEET UG registration is expected to open on February 6 or 7, with the exam expected on May 3, 2026.
You'll likely have about a month—until early March—to get your application in, so don't wait till the last minute.
How to apply
Applying is pretty straightforward: fill out your details online, upload documents like your photo and signature, and pay the fee.
For General category, it's ₹1,700; OBC/EWS pay ₹1,600; and SC/ST/PwD candidates pay ₹1,000.
There's also usually a correction window after registration closes if you need to fix anything.