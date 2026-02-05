NEET UG 2026 registration likely to open tomorrow India Feb 05, 2026

If you're aiming for a medical seat in 2026, heads up: NEET UG registration is expected to open on February 6 or 7, with the exam expected on May 3, 2026.

You'll likely have about a month—until early March—to get your application in, so don't wait till the last minute.