Neha Bora leads AISA protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner resignation

Originally from Uttarakhand, Bora graduated in sociology from Hindu College, University of Delhi, before pursuing postgraduate studies at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University and later joining JNU.

She started out in street theater with Delhi's Sangwari group, the 2019 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act influenced her political engagement, and has since participated in a 23-day hunger strike against the National Education Policy.

Her journey reflects how student activism can shape big conversations across campuses today.