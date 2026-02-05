New world order shifting in India's favor: PM Modi

Modi talks about new trade deals with 9 countries

Modi spotlighted new trade deals with nine countries, including the EU and US.

These agreements will cut tariffs on most EU exports to India—saving €4 billion yearly—and include a limited agreement with the US.

Car import duties from the EU, currently as high as 110%, are expected to be reduced toward 10% through phased cuts, and Indian textiles and apparel get largely zero-duty access abroad, while duties on some gems will be reduced.

The EU projects these moves could double EU exports to India in the coming years.