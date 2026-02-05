New world order shifting in India's favor: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament on Thursday that the new world order is shifting in India's favor, positioning the country as a major global player and a strong voice for the Global South.
His remarks came just as Opposition parties walked out of Rajya Sabha.
Modi talks about new trade deals with 9 countries
Modi spotlighted new trade deals with nine countries, including the EU and US.
These agreements will cut tariffs on most EU exports to India—saving €4 billion yearly—and include a limited agreement with the US.
Car import duties from the EU, currently as high as 110%, are expected to be reduced toward 10% through phased cuts, and Indian textiles and apparel get largely zero-duty access abroad, while duties on some gems will be reduced.
The EU projects these moves could double EU exports to India in the coming years.
PM takes aim at TMC party
Modi also took aim at West Bengal's TMC party, accusing them of defending illegal migrants at the expense of citizens' jobs.
He used these points to argue that his government is driving economic growth while facing criticism from opponents.