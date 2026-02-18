NewsBytes Briefing: India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening right now in New Delhi (Feb 16-20), bringing together global policymakers, tech experts, and entrepreneurs to shape how AI will be used responsibly and fairly. The focus? People, Planet, and Progress—India's big vision for working with the world on smarter AI.

More people than expected signed up for the event With events across five days, numerous speakers, and a buzzing crowd of startups, this event is packed.

PM Modi kicked things off as many people signed up—way more than expected.

AI's potential and risks AI isn't just about robots taking jobs—NVIDIA's Jay Puri says it'll actually create more opportunities.

Still, experts like Stuart Russell remind us to watch out for risks like child safety.

Google's James Manyika sees AI as a tool to help people grow and solve real-world problems.