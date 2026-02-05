No Indians stranded in Iran amid protests: Government
India
India's government says the Embassy is in regular contact and commercial flights are operating, with no reports of anyone missing or killed during the ongoing anti-government protests.
Around 9,000 to 10,000 Indians currently live there.
No evacuation ordered
With Iran seeing massive unrest since late December—thousands arrested and internet blackouts—questions have been raised about Indians being caught up.
But officials assure that the Indian embassy is in regular touch with the community and flights are still running, and the government says it does not consider them stranded.
India has advised its citizens to return commercially if they feel unsafe, but no evacuation has been ordered.