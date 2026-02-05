No meeting between Doval, US Secretary of State: MEA
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied reports that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval secretly met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last September.
The alleged meeting was rumored to be about easing tensions after PM Modi's talks with Russia and China, but the MEA called the story "There is absolutely no basis for that report. No such meeting or no such visit has taken place."
This denial comes as new US-India trade deal is emerging
This denial comes just as a new US-India trade deal is making headlines—Trump announced lower tariffs on Indian goods, and officials say it will boost exports and create jobs.
The original report also claimed India told the US it wouldn't be "bullied" by Trump and was ready to wait out his presidency if needed.
All this highlights how India is standing its ground in tricky global politics while still working on better trade ties.