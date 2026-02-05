No meeting between Doval, US Secretary of State: MEA

This denial comes as new US-India trade deal is emerging

This denial comes just as a new US-India trade deal is making headlines—Trump announced lower tariffs on Indian goods, and officials say it will boost exports and create jobs.

The original report also claimed India told the US it wouldn't be "bullied" by Trump and was ready to wait out his presidency if needed.

All this highlights how India is standing its ground in tricky global politics while still working on better trade ties.