No phones in Himachal schools: Parents will have to attend counseling

CM Sukhu says ban will help students focus better

Chief Minister Sukhu says the ban is meant to help students focus better and build real-life social skills instead of just scrolling on their screens.

He announced this at the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games, where the Himachal team won the Under-19 girls' handball title.

Along with new sports wins and promises of better facilities like an indoor stadium and hostel, the move is part of a bigger push for world-class education—and maybe a little less screen time—in Himachal's schools.