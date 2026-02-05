No phones in Himachal schools: Parents will have to attend counseling
Starting March 1, 2026, students in all Himachal Pradesh schools won't be allowed to use mobile phones—whether it's during class or lunch breaks.
If caught, you'll face a ₹500 fine, lose your phone, and your parents will have to attend counseling.
The state will also set clear steps for repeat rule-breakers.
CM Sukhu says ban will help students focus better
Chief Minister Sukhu says the ban is meant to help students focus better and build real-life social skills instead of just scrolling on their screens.
He announced this at the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games, where the Himachal team won the Under-19 girls' handball title.
Along with new sports wins and promises of better facilities like an indoor stadium and hostel, the move is part of a bigger push for world-class education—and maybe a little less screen time—in Himachal's schools.