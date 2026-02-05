No power supply in these Chennai areas today
India
Heads up, Chennai!
Over 60 areas—including Tambaram, Sembakkam, Velachery, and Madambakkam—will have no electricity today from 9am to 2pm.
It's all for routine maintenance to keep the city's power supply safe and reliable.
Tips to get through the outage
Crews will be checking and repairing power lines and transformers, so they need the electricity off for safety.
If you're in an affected area, make sure your devices are charged up beforehand, grab some backup lighting or a power bank if you can, and try to plan any important tasks around the outage window.
Working from home? You might want to tweak your schedule a bit.