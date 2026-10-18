NSUI march demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
On Sunday, student organization NSUI started from their headquarters on Raisina Road toward Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and an end to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Police quickly stopped their march and detained several protesters.
NSUI stressed how important it is for democratic institutions to stay independent and openly criticized how the Election Commission has been working.
Student groups detained, call for re-elections
The demonstration brought together groups like RWPI and Disha Students's Organisation, who also faced detentions as they tried to join in.
Protesters argued that SIR undermines fair elections and called for re-elections in SIR-affected states.
NSUI said democratic institutions must remain independent, impartial and accountable to the people.