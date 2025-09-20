Next Article
Odisha tribal leader, ex-MLA George Tirkey passes away at 67
India
George Tirkey, a well-known tribal leader and four-time Odisha MLA, passed away this Saturday at 67 after months of illness.
His final rites will be held in his ancestral village, Jhunmur, in Sundergarh district.
Tirkey's legacy lives on through son
Tirkey's political journey spanned nearly two decades—he represented Biramitrapur from 1995 to 2014 with different parties and as an independent.
His son Rohit Joseph Tirkey was elected as an MLA in 2024, keeping the family's legacy alive.
Leaders across parties remembered Tirkey for his dedication to tribal rights and public service.