Odisha youth goes missing from ship near Mauritius
Sarthak Mahapatra, from Odisha, has gone missing from his ship near Mauritius since February 3.
He was working with a private shipping company and was last in touch with his family on February 2 while the ship was heading back to China.
His sudden disappearance has left his family deeply worried and searching for answers.
Family demands investigation into the matter
Sarthak's mother, Rashmita, is reaching out everywhere—from emails to social media—asking government officials for help and a proper investigation.
She wants access to the ship's CCTV footage and updates on her son's belongings.
The Odisha government has already contacted authorities in New Delhi to speed things up, as the family hopes for news about Sarthak's safe return soon.