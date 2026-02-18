'O'Romeo': Who is real-life gangster, played by Shahid
Vishal Bhardwaj's new film O'Romeo brings to screen the story of Hussain Ustara, a notorious Mumbai gangster from the late '80s and '90s.
Played by Shahid Kapoor, Ustara was infamous for his razor-blade attacks and became a feared name in the city's underworld.
Ustara's rise and fall in Mumbai's underworld
Ustara—whose birth name is variously reported as Hussain Sheikh or Hussain Abdul Sattar—started out as a pickpocket before making his mark as a contract killer.
He stood out by openly challenging Dawood Ibrahim's dominance, which made him both respected and hunted.
His life ended abruptly when he was shot dead, reportedly in retaliation for plotting against Dawood.
Film captures essence of Ustara's life and times
O'Romeo dives into Ustara's world of ambition, romance (with Sapna Didi), betrayal, and revenge in post-independence Mumbai.
Inspired by crime writer Hussain Zaidi's books, this film offers a gripping look at real events that shaped Mumbai's underworld—perfect if you're curious about the city's untold stories.