'O'Romeo': Who is real-life gangster, played by Shahid

Ustara's rise and fall in Mumbai's underworld

Ustara—whose birth name is variously reported as Hussain Sheikh or Hussain Abdul Sattar—started out as a pickpocket before making his mark as a contract killer.

He stood out by openly challenging Dawood Ibrahim's dominance, which made him both respected and hunted.

His life ended abruptly when he was shot dead, reportedly in retaliation for plotting against Dawood.