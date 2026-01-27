Padma Awards 2026: Scientists and educators in the spotlight
India's Padma Awards 2026 just dropped, celebrating 131 inspiring people from all walks of life.
This year's list shines a light on leaders in education and science—think former UGC chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar and IIT Madras director V Kamakoti—alongside artists, writers, and more.
It's a big nod to those making real impact in classrooms, labs, and beyond.
Why does it matter?
If you're into innovation or just curious about who's shaping India's future, this list is worth a scroll.
From Kumar's push for better higher education to Kamakoti's work as director of IIT Madras, these honorees are changing the game.
You'll also spot names like geneticist Kumarasamy Thangaraj and engineering researcher Juzer Vasi—proof that big ideas (and hard work) still get noticed.