India • Jul 06, 2025
PM Modi lauds Trinidad and Tobago's adoption of UPI platform
On his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi celebrated the country for being the first in the Caribbean to roll out India's UPI digital payments.
The two countries are teaming up on more tech fronts too—think DigiLocker and e-Sign—to help make government services smoother and more accessible.
TL;DR
How else are India, T&T cooperating?
India is donating 2,000 laptops for T&T students and inviting them to apply for scholarships in India.
In agriculture, India's gifting $1 million worth of agro-machinery and sharing tips on natural farming.
On the healthcare side, there's a new prosthetic limb camp coming up for 800 people—plus plans to make affordable Indian medicines easier to get.