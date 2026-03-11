PM Modi launches ₹10,800cr infra projects in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just kicked off a bunch of big infrastructure projects in Kerala, together worth ₹10,800 crore.
Highlights include a 50-megawatt floating solar power plant, a major polypropylene unit at BPCL Kochi refinery, six-lane part of NH-66, and the six-laning (upgrade) of the Kozhikode bypass between Vengalam and Ramanattukara, which will reduce congestion and cut travel time.
More jobs, better connectivity on the way
Modi says these moves will boost Kerala's economy and open up more jobs for young people.
There's also better connectivity coming your way: 23 new rural roads and upgraded railway lines (including electrification and new train routes).
Plus, revamped railway stations and faster travel on the Kozhikode bypass mean easier commutes and more opportunities across the state.