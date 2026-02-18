PM Modi meets Serbian president at India AI Impact Summit
India
Prime Minister Modi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic caught up in New Delhi at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, looking to boost teamwork on everything from trade and investment to AI, fintech, education, agriculture, tourism, and more.
They also took some time to chat about bigger regional and global issues.
About the India AI Impact Summit 2026
The summit is a major flex for India's tech scene—bringing together leaders from industry and government, with participation from over 110 countries and 30 international organizations.
With new moves to support startups and expand cloud and AI initiatives, the event is all about powering up innovation.
Exhibitors are showcasing technology across pavilions—making it a hotspot for anyone excited about the future of tech.