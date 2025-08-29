PM Modi praises Indian community in Japan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a shout-out to the Indian community in Japan, appreciating how they keep cultural traditions alive while making a real impact in Japanese society.
He shared his praise on social media as he landed in Tokyo for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, where Indian community members welcomed him with traditional performances and officials received him.
PM's busy international schedule
During his August 29-30 visit, PM Modi met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to boost the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries.
Their talks covered defense, trade, digital tech, and climate action.
Modi also connected with business leaders to encourage more collaboration and discussed Indo-Pacific issues before heading off to China for an SCO meeting—showing how packed his international agenda is right now.