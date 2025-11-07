Next Article
PM Modi to launch 4 new Vande Bharat trains
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Varanasi on November 7-8. After meeting local leaders, he'll launch four new Vande Bharat Express trains early on November 8.
The new routes: Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru.
Faster trips, better connectivity
These new trains mean faster trips between major cities—think Banaras to Khajuraho nearly three hours quicker, and Ernakulam to Bengaluru over two hours faster.
It's a big boost for travel, tourism, and even connecting major IT and commercial hubs.
Plus, after the train launches, Modi will also kick off a national legal aid conference aimed at making justice more accessible for everyone.