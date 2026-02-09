PM Modi's snack break at Pariksha Pe Charcha steals show
At this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Narendra Modi joined students in tasting local favorites—thethri and khurmi—and he also spoke about exam stress.
The snacks were brought by a student, adding a personal touch to the nationwide event.
Thethri and khurmi were the snacks of choice
Modi compared thethri, a Diwali snack from Chhattisgarh, to Maharashtra's chakli, saying it is known as chakli there.
He also sampled khurmi, a sweet treat made with jaggery, atta and semolina, and shared both snacks with the crowd.
Over 4.5 crore students registered for this year's PPC
Pariksha Pe Charcha is all about helping students handle exam pressure—with over 4.5 crore registrations from across India this year.
By mixing regional traditions with honest conversations on stress, the event aims to make exams feel a little less daunting for everyone involved.