Prayagraj: 4 men sleeping outside SUV run over by vehicle
India
On Monday night, an unidentified vehicle crashed into a broken-down SUV parked by the Kanpur-Varanasi Highway near Bigahiya village in Prayagraj.
Four people sleeping outside the SUV were killed, while three people inside were injured and are now hospitalized.
Driver responsible for accident has not been identified yet
The people who lost their lives—Suresh Saini, Suresh Bajpai, his wife, and Ramsagar Awasthi—were all from Kanpur.
Survivor Prem Narayan helped identify them.
The driver responsible fled immediately after the accident, and police are still searching for them.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shared his condolences and asked officials to speed up relief efforts at the site.