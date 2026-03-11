Rajasthan: 17-year-old killed over social media rivalry
India
A 17-year-old student, Shubham Sain, was killed late March 10 in Kota, Rajasthan.
He was attacked with iron rods and stabbed near Choth Mata Temple while heading home from a wedding.
The incident reportedly stemmed from an ongoing rivalry linked to his frequent social media reels.
Police are searching for suspects
Shubham was rushed to New Medical College Hospital but couldn't be saved.
Police have named two suspects, Vishal and Raj Baccha, who are currently on the run.
Investigators believe the murder was connected to disputes over Shubham's online activity.
Circle Inspector Jitendra Singh said a murder case has been registered, and police are still searching for answers.