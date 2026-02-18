Rajasthan government charged ₹1,000 'consultation fee' to students

Opposition demands investigation, refunds

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said the money was used for exam-related work at three major universities between 2017-18 and 2024-25 (with Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University collecting between 2018-19 and 2024-25, Mohanlal Sukhadia University between 2020-21 and 2024-25, and the University of Rajasthan between 2017-18 and 2024-25).

But opposition members weren't convinced, pointing out that students already pay separate exam fees.

They're now pushing for an investigation and refunds for everyone affected, and the debate on the matter ended as Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced the end of the Question Hour.