Rajasthan government charged ₹1,000 'consultation fee' to students
The Rajasthan government is catching heat for charging university students a ₹1,000 "consultation fee;" the government said the amount was "utilized for examination-related work."
Opposition leaders say about ₹223 crore was collected from over 22 lakh students, and Congress MLA Manish Yadav questioned if this fee was even legal—especially since the government's answers have been pretty inconsistent.
Opposition demands investigation, refunds
Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said the money was used for exam-related work at three major universities between 2017-18 and 2024-25 (with Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University collecting between 2018-19 and 2024-25, Mohanlal Sukhadia University between 2020-21 and 2024-25, and the University of Rajasthan between 2017-18 and 2024-25).
But opposition members weren't convinced, pointing out that students already pay separate exam fees.
They're now pushing for an investigation and refunds for everyone affected, and the debate on the matter ended as Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced the end of the Question Hour.