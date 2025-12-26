Rajasthan's cold wave: Karauli hits a chilly 3.6°C India Dec 26, 2025

Rajasthan is really feeling the winter this week, with temperatures dipping sharply across the state.

Jaipur woke up to a brisk 10.4°C, but Karauli took the crown for coldest spot at just 3.6°C.

Meanwhile, Barmer stayed much warmer at 28.4°C—all during a dry spell with zero rain.