Rajasthan's cold wave: Karauli hits a chilly 3.6°C
Rajasthan is really feeling the winter this week, with temperatures dipping sharply across the state.
Jaipur woke up to a brisk 10.4°C, but Karauli took the crown for coldest spot at just 3.6°C.
Meanwhile, Barmer stayed much warmer at 28.4°C—all during a dry spell with zero rain.
More districts bundle up as temperatures drop
It wasn't just one or two places—Fatehpur in Sikar saw a low of 4.6°C, Dausa hit 5°C, and both Pali and Anta (Baran district) hovered around 5.2°C.
Some areas in Udaipur even had fog rolling in, making mornings feel extra chilly while the dry weather continues across Rajasthan.