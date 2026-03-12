Record number of seafarers stranded on ships in 2025: Report
Last year saw a record 6,223 seafarers left stranded on ships, a sharp 32% jump from the previous year, according to the International Transport Workers's Federation.
These crews are still owed about $25.8 million in unpaid wages, though only part of that has been recovered so far.
Indian seafarers worst affected
Indian seafarers faced the brunt again, with 1,125 abandoned, nearly 18% (about one in every five cases worldwide).
Filipinos and Syrians were next most affected.
This worrying trend has been going on for several years now.
Most abandonments happened in Middle East, Europe
Most abandonments happened in the Middle East and Europe, with Turkey and the United Arab Emirates leading the numbers.
General cargo ships made up nearly half of these cases, and most vessels flew flags of convenience, making it easier for owners to dodge responsibility.