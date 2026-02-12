Right-wing group disrupts pre-Valentine's Day celebration at NMIMS
India
A pre-Valentine's Day celebration at Narsee Monjee Institute took a turn when a right-wing group allegedly stormed in, chanting slogans and vandalizing decorations and equipment.
Students were caught off guard, with many seen running as chaos broke out.
The incident has left students shaken.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify attackers
Police arrived quickly to clear the scene and make sure everyone was safe—thankfully, no major injuries were reported.
Deputy Commissioner Krishna Lalchandani noted that the college hadn't informed authorities about the event.
Now, police are checking CCTV footage to identify those involved, while the college faces questions for skipping official permissions.
An inquiry is underway, with legal action expected against anyone found responsible.