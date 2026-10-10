Right-wing groups attack protesters, journalists in Delhi despite 25,000-plus personnel
India
On Saturday, right-wing groups in Delhi reportedly attacked both protesters and journalists, even though more than 25,000 security personnel were deployed and held the center of the Capital.
The clashes happened near Connaught Place and the MCD Civic Centre, with one video showing people using brass knuckles and others shouting slogans before police chased the men away and detained some of them half an hour later near Palika Bazaar.
Media student threatened by police, right-wingers
A media student said he was threatened by both police and a right-wing group while filming the protests.
He shared that police nearby told him that "Police didn't even stop them."
His words, "We left in fear," have sparked concern about how authorities handled the situation.