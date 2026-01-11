Next Article
RSS to hold 'Hindu Sammelans' nationwide from January 15
India
Starting January 15, 2026, the RSS is rolling out over one lakh "Hindu Sammelans" across India as part of its 100-year celebrations.
These gatherings will happen at the local "basti" level—think neighborhoods of about 2,000 people—spanning both cities and villages.
Why does it matter?
The sammelans are all about bringing people together to talk community issues, safety, religious practices, and local concerns.
Expect talks from teachers, doctors, engineers, women leaders and more—plus cultural events and shared meals.
With support from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), this marks a big shift for the RSS: moving from door-to-door outreach to large-scale neighborhood organizing.
It's one of the biggest grassroots mobilizations happening in recent times.