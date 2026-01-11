RSS to hold 'Hindu Sammelans' nationwide from January 15

Why does it matter?

The sammelans are all about bringing people together to talk community issues, safety, religious practices, and local concerns.

Expect talks from teachers, doctors, engineers, women leaders and more—plus cultural events and shared meals.

With support from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), this marks a big shift for the RSS: moving from door-to-door outreach to large-scale neighborhood organizing.

It's one of the biggest grassroots mobilizations happening in recent times.