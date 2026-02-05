Sabarimala gold heist: Key accused gets bail after 3 months
Unnikrishnan Potti, the key figure in the Sabarimala temple gold theft, just got statutory bail after spending over three months in jail.
He's accused of orchestrating the theft of gold from temple idols and fixtures during a 2019 maintenance job—work that had official approval but allegedly became a cover for stealing.
This is now the fourth bail granted in this high-profile case.
SIT yet to get permission to prosecute accused
Potti and others, including former TDB officials, are accused of misappropriation of property and related offenses.
The SIT is still waiting for permission to prosecute the accused before filing formal chargesheets.
The Kerala High Court says these bails won't slow down the investigation or let anyone slip away.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating money-laundering linked to the case and has conducted raids at locations connected to some accused, including sites linked to Potti.