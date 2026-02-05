Sabarimala gold heist: Key accused gets bail after 3 months

SIT yet to get permission to prosecute accused

Potti and others, including former TDB officials, are accused of misappropriation of property and related offenses.

The SIT is still waiting for permission to prosecute the accused before filing formal chargesheets.

The Kerala High Court says these bails won't slow down the investigation or let anyone slip away.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating money-laundering linked to the case and has conducted raids at locations connected to some accused, including sites linked to Potti.