Sabarimala review: Supreme Court to hear petitions from February 16
The Supreme Court is set to review its 2018 decision that opened Kerala's Sabarimala temple to women of all ages.
On February 16, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant will hear review petitions from groups hoping to overturn the ruling and restore the old ban.
Decision sparked protests, debates on tradition vs equal rights
Back in 2018, the court's decision was seen as a big win for gender equality, ending a long-standing ban on menstruating women entering the temple.
But it also sparked protests and heated debates about tradition versus equal rights.
Now, with elections coming up in Kerala and emotions still running high, this review could shape how India balances faith and fairness going forward.