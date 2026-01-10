Next Article
Sankranti traffic: Drones and diversions keep NH-65 moving
India
Heading out for Sankranti? You weren't alone—NH-65 saw a massive jump in traffic, with over 43,000 vehicles passing through in just 12 hours.
Anticipating the festival rush, authorities brought in drones to watch over the highway and keep things running smoothly.
Smart moves: Tech and teamwork kept jams away
Police used drones to monitor busy stretches near Suryapet and Kodad, while extra staff managed key points along the route.
Traffic was diverted around construction zones, and an anti-encroachment drive cleared up space so cars could move faster.
Thanks to these efforts, there were no major jams on NH-65—even with all the festive hustle.