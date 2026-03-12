SC bars academics from public-funded work over judicial corruption chapter
The Supreme Court has barred three academics, Professor Michel Danino, Suparna Diwakar, and Alok Prasanna Kumar, from being engaged in work or assignments that involve public funds, including curriculum or textbook projects, and directed government and publicly funded bodies to disassociate from them, while permitting the individuals to approach the court to seek modification of the order.
This comes after they helped write a Class eight NCERT textbook chapter on "corruption in the judiciary," which the court said misled students by distorting facts.
Court's order on reviewing educational content
This is a big deal for how school content is created and reviewed in India.
The court has told all government bodies and universities to cut ties with the trio, unless there's a strong reason not to.
NCERT officials have apologized and promised better checks in the future. Plus, the controversial textbook chapter has been pulled from schools nationwide, and even social media posts supporting it are now under scrutiny.
All eyes are on how educational content will be handled going forward.