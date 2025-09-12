Scammers lure people with old coins, promise huge payouts

Hyderabad man lost ₹4.27 lakh over several weeks

The victims were asked for multiple advance payments for fake "verification" and "clearance" fees.

The Hyderabad man lost ₹4.27 lakh over several weeks; the Madhya Pradesh victim paid nearly ₹60,000 before dying by suicide after repeated threats from scammers.

Police have filed cases of cyber fraud and abetment to suicide, tracing digital evidence and payment trails.

Officials stress that RBI never charges fees for coin deals, and experts urge everyone: don't pay upfront or share documents with unverifiable buyers—report scams right away at cybercrime.gov.in or by dialing 1930.