Sisters die by suicide, leave note explaining Korean culture's importance
India
Three sisters from Ghaziabad—Aliza, Cindy, and Maria—tragically took their own lives, leaving behind an eight-page note that shared how much Korean culture meant to them.
They wrote about their love for K-pop, K-dramas, and even that they wanted to go and live in Korea.
Family conflicts over this passion became a big source of pain for them.
Note also mentioned physical punishment at home
Losing access to their phone and being forced to delete a social media account with around 2,000 followers left the sisters feeling even more cut off.
The note mentioned physical punishment at home and highlighted that they had stopped going to school around 2020, relying on online content for connection.
Police are investigating.