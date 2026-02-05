Sisters die by suicide, leave note explaining Korean culture's importance India Feb 05, 2026

Three sisters from Ghaziabad—Aliza, Cindy, and Maria—tragically took their own lives, leaving behind an eight-page note that shared how much Korean culture meant to them.

They wrote about their love for K-pop, K-dramas, and even that they wanted to go and live in Korea.

Family conflicts over this passion became a big source of pain for them.