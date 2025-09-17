Son kills mother over internet connection in Rajasthan
In Jaipur, 31-year-old Naveen Singh was arrested this week for allegedly beating his mother Santosh, 52, to death during a heated argument at home.
The fight reportedly started when Santosh disconnected the internet and scolded Naveen about an empty gas cylinder.
A family member captured video of Naveen hitting his mother, continuing to punch her even after she lost consciousness. He also struck her head with a stick during the assault.
Family tried to step in but were injured; sadly, Santosh died later in the hospital from her injuries.
Naveen, who has struggled with alcohol addiction and had frequent clashes with his mother, was previously separated from his wife after a dowry harassment case.
After Santosh's brother filed a complaint, police formally arrested Naveen and charged him with murder.
Naveen had already been detained at the scene immediately after the incident.
Investigators are now looking into the family's background and waiting for autopsy results as they try to understand what led to this tragic incident.