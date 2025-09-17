Son kills mother over internet connection in Rajasthan India Sep 17, 2025

In Jaipur, 31-year-old Naveen Singh was arrested this week for allegedly beating his mother Santosh, 52, to death during a heated argument at home.

The fight reportedly started when Santosh disconnected the internet and scolded Naveen about an empty gas cylinder.

A family member captured video of Naveen hitting his mother, continuing to punch her even after she lost consciousness. He also struck her head with a stick during the assault.

Family tried to step in but were injured; sadly, Santosh died later in the hospital from her injuries.