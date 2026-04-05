SUV collision in Matunga East kills Sohrab Russi Kotwal

Driver Ramakrishnan Suryanarayana booked, not arrested

The SUV driver, Ramakrishnan Suryanarayana, 58, has been booked for negligence and rash driving, but was not arrested since it is a bailable offense.

He had visited Siddhivinayak temple with his family and later stopped in Matunga for lunch.

Among those injured was fruit seller Hanuman Chandra Mishra, who shared that the SUV first hit a taxi before smashing into his cart, causing him to lose about ₹8,000 worth of produce.