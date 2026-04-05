SUV collision in Matunga East kills Sohrab Russi Kotwal
India
A sad accident in Matunga East, Mumbai, saw a 65-year-old man lose his life and four others get hurt after an SUV crashed into a fruit cart on Friday.
The driver reportedly mixed up the accelerator and brake near Trilok Hotel around noon.
The victim was identified as Sohrab Russi Kotwal.
Driver Ramakrishnan Suryanarayana booked, not arrested
The SUV driver, Ramakrishnan Suryanarayana, 58, has been booked for negligence and rash driving, but was not arrested since it is a bailable offense.
He had visited Siddhivinayak temple with his family and later stopped in Matunga for lunch.
Among those injured was fruit seller Hanuman Chandra Mishra, who shared that the SUV first hit a taxi before smashing into his cart, causing him to lose about ₹8,000 worth of produce.