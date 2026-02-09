T20 World Cup, Delhi: Traffic restrictions, parking rules, other details
Heads up if you're planning to catch a T20 World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium—Delhi Police is putting traffic restrictions in place on February 10, 12, 13, 16, 18, and March 1, with special traffic arrangements enforced in different slots:
February 10, 16 and 18 — 9am to 2pm
February 13 and March 1 — 2pm to 7pm and February 12 — 6pm to 11:30pm.
It's all about keeping things smooth for the crowds heading in and out.
Roads to avoid on match days
If you're driving near the stadium on match days, try to avoid Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (ITO Chowk-Delhi Gate), Asaf Ali Road (Turkman Gate-Delhi Gate), and Rajghat-JLN Marg during peak hours—timings change by date, so double-check before heading out.
Basically: expect some slowdowns.
Here are the stadium entry rules
Parking's free at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome underpass.
Public transport or hopping off at Delhi Gate/ITO Metro is your best bet.
And heads-up: laptops, cameras, helmets, backpacks, outside food/drinks (including water), power banks and anything sharp or flammable aren't allowed inside the stadium.