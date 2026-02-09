T20 World Cup, Delhi: Traffic restrictions, parking rules, other details India Feb 09, 2026

Heads up if you're planning to catch a T20 World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium—Delhi Police is putting traffic restrictions in place on February 10, 12, 13, 16, 18, and March 1, with special traffic arrangements enforced in different slots:

February 10, 16 and 18 — 9am to 2pm

February 13 and March 1 — 2pm to 7pm and February 12 — 6pm to 11:30pm.

It's all about keeping things smooth for the crowds heading in and out.