Tamil Nadu: Dalit youth dies in custody, alleges police torture

Aakash's dying declaration sparks outrage

In his final statement, Aakash claimed police blindfolded him, crushed his leg between stones, and beat him with an iron rod. He also said officers tried to force him to say he was injured by falling off a bridge.

Human rights advocate Henri Tiphagne called the dying declaration a crucial piece of evidence.

The case is now with the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department, but no arrests have been made yet.