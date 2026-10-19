Telangana builds 14-month grain stockpile for 3.42 crore PDS users
India
Telangana is building up a 14-month stockpile of food grains to make sure 3.42 crore PDS users won't go hungry if El Nino messes with the weather and crops.
Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked officials to keep rice supplies steady, even if rainfall takes a hit.
Rice stable through September 2027
Right now, Telangana has enough rice in storage and incoming deliveries to cover nearly a year's needs, so things are looking stable through September 2027.
The government is also thinking about adding essentials like wheat flour to PDS, aiming to keep prices in check and help families handle any sudden spikes at the market.