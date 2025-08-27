Next Article
Telangana girl dies after being sexually abused for years
A 17-year-old girl from Sircilla, Telangana died after a high fever and seizures following years of being sexually assaulted and blackmailed by three men, two aged 24 and one aged 28.
In a letter found by her father, she described how the abuse happened while he was away and how the men used threats and videos to control her.
3 men accused of pre-planning the crime
After her father discovered the letter, he reported it to police. Officers have arrested two of the accused while the main suspect is still missing.
The police recovered several videos from her phone as evidence and are continuing their search for the third man.
Cases have been filed under POCSO Act, criminal intimidation, and abetment to suicide.