Telangana girl dies after being sexually abused for years India Aug 27, 2025

A 17-year-old girl from Sircilla, Telangana died after a high fever and seizures following years of being sexually assaulted and blackmailed by three men, two aged 24 and one aged 28.

In a letter found by her father, she described how the abuse happened while he was away and how the men used threats and videos to control her.