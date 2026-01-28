Telangana: Pastors condemn 6 attacks on churches in January
In January, six churches across Telangana were attacked, with pastors and worshippers facing abuse and violence from alleged right-wing groups.
The Telangana United Christians and Pastors Association says church property was damaged and people were assaulted.
What happened and where?
Incidents took place in towns like Wanaparthy, Daulatabad, Ghatkesar, Jankampet, Salkapur, and Hathnoora.
Another attack saw a crowd of 200 target a church over a road dispute—22 people were hurt, including kids.
Despite police complaints, no arrests have been made so far.
Community response
Association leader Goneh Solomon Raj has called for a proper police investigation and urged the Chief Minister to bring in laws against religious hate.
A meeting of clergy from the Baptist, Mennonite Brethren, Methodist, Wesley, Lutheran and other independent church denominations was organized to condemn the attacks.