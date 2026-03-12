Thane senior citizen loses ₹1.56cr in 'digital arrest' scam

Scammers sent forged documents, including a fake FIR

The scammers sent forged documents, including a fake FIR and an Interpol Red Notice, over Telegram, then demanded huge payments to a bogus RBI account.

The officer ended up breaking fixed deposits, emptying savings, and even selling gold to transfer the money starting on February 12.

When his friend stopped him from selling more jewelry for another ₹25 lakh demand, he finally went to the police.

Authorities have traced the money trail to a Nanded bank account linked to a firm in Sambhajinagar and are now investigating while urging banks to watch out for large transactions by senior citizens.