Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi flight returns after engine glitch
India
An Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi had to circle back just five minutes after takeoff on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 because of an engine glitch.
Thankfully, the crew handled it smoothly, landing safely and all passengers and crew disembarked.
Air India rebooked passengers on other flights
After landing, engineers checked the plane while ground staff helped passengers rebook on other flights.
Air India apologized for the hassle and said safety always comes first.
Multiple recent engine-related incidents
This isn't the only recent scare for Air India: engine troubles have been piling up.
The source article reports this March 11, 2026 engine-related return; it does not document other early-2026 engine incidents.