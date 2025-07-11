Next Article
Tragic incident: Newborn mauled by stray dogs in UP
A deeply sad moment unfolded in Gorakhpur's Hatabazar area when a newborn, just a few days old, was found dead after being attacked by stray dogs near a drain.
A young girl spotted the attack and quickly called her father, Tahir, who managed to scare the dogs away and alert the police.
Police are investigating the case
Police have taken charge of the infant's body, which was wrapped in cloth.
Forensic teams are collecting evidence from the scene, and officers are checking CCTV footage from nearby to figure out how the newborn got there.
The investigation will also rely on results from an upcoming post-mortem report.