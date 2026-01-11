Tripura: Temple fair dispute sparks communal violence, arson
A disagreement over collecting money for a local temple fair in Tripura's Unakoti district turned violent on Saturday.
Things escalated quickly when a group stopped a timber truck and demanded cash, leading to clashes between two communities.
The unrest spread—timber trader Masabbir Ali's shop and three houses were set on fire, and even a mosque was ransacked.
Several other properties were damaged in the chaos, leaving at least five to six people injured.
What authorities did next
To calm things down, police detained around eight people and filed a case on their own.
Mobile internet was suspended across Kumarghat for 48 hours, and extra security forces were brought in.
Officials say the situation is now under control with heavy patrolling still going on.
The incident has raised fresh worries about communal tensions in the area, but local leaders are urging everyone to keep the peace.