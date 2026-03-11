Two Indians dead in Israel-Palestine conflict, EAM Jaishankar informs India Mar 11, 2026

India is sticking to dialogue and diplomacy as tensions rise in West Asia.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told Parliament that two Indian sailors have died and one is missing in the conflict.

He reassured everyone that Prime Minister Modi is closely monitoring the situation, and that India is regularly talking with regional leaders like Iran to keep things as safe as possible.