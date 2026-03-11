Two Indians dead in Israel-Palestine conflict, EAM Jaishankar informs
India is sticking to dialogue and diplomacy as tensions rise in West Asia.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told Parliament that two Indian sailors have died and one is missing in the conflict.
He reassured everyone that Prime Minister Modi is closely monitoring the situation, and that India is regularly talking with regional leaders like Iran to keep things as safe as possible.
India is working to ensure energy supplies and humanitarian aid
Millions of Indians live and work in Gulf countries, so their safety is a top priority for the government right now.
The conflict also puts India's energy supplies and trade routes at risk, both of which impact daily life back home.
As Jaishankar put it, India's focus is on humanitarian assistance and energy security, working with all sides to protect people and keep essentials flowing.