UP: Army jawan shot dead in broad daylight

An Army jawan, 28-year-old Akhilesh Chaudhary from Samadpur village, was shot and killed in broad daylight on National Highway 93 in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Attackers in a car and on a bike surrounded him and opened fire; eyewitnesses say Chaudhary got out of his vehicle and attempted to flee, after which he was shot, leaving him fatally wounded.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon as Chaudhary was returning from a court hearing.

According to his cousin, the murder may be linked to an old village rivalry.