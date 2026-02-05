UP: Army jawan shot dead in broad daylight
An Army jawan, 28-year-old Akhilesh Chaudhary from Samadpur village, was shot and killed in broad daylight on National Highway 93 in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
Attackers in a car and on a bike surrounded him and opened fire; eyewitnesses say Chaudhary got out of his vehicle and attempted to flee, after which he was shot, leaving him fatally wounded.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon as Chaudhary was returning from a court hearing.
According to his cousin, the murder may be linked to an old village rivalry.
Police form 5 teams to track down attackers
Police have formed five teams to track down those responsible and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation.
Forensic teams have examined the scene, and Chaudhary's body has been sent for post-mortem.
Officials say strict action will be taken against everyone involved in this crime.