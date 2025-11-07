Next Article
UP-Bihar border sealed for polls: 94 checkposts set up
With Bihar Assembly Elections happening on November 6 and 11, Uttar Pradesh has put its 524km border with Bihar under tight watch.
Seven districts are seeing extra police presence, all to keep things safe and fair as people head to vote.
Police have seized illegal liquor, narcotics ahead of polls
Authorities have set up 94 checkposts along the border, including 51 mirror checkposts and 45 CCTV-equipped checkposts, to catch anything suspicious crossing over.
UP police are also cracking down on illegal booze and drugs—seizing 7,409-liter of liquor and about 5kg of narcotics so far.
All these efforts line up with the Election Commission's push for peaceful, free elections—making sure everyone's vote counts without trouble.