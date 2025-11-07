UP-Bihar border sealed for polls: 94 checkposts set up

Police have seized illegal liquor, narcotics ahead of polls

Authorities have set up 94 checkposts along the border, including 51 mirror checkposts and 45 CCTV-equipped checkposts, to catch anything suspicious crossing over.

UP police are also cracking down on illegal booze and drugs—seizing 7,409-liter of liquor and about 5kg of narcotics so far.

All these efforts line up with the Election Commission's push for peaceful, free elections—making sure everyone's vote counts without trouble.