UP DGP suspends 11 cops seen taking bribes in video
India
Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP), Rajeev Krishna, has suspended 11 police personnel after a video surfaced showing them taking bribes from drivers.
This move is part of a push to fight corruption.
Officers from several police stations affected
The group includes an inspector, four sub-inspectors (one woman), and five constables from Chitrakoot, Banda, and Kaushambi districts.
Officers from several police stations—Bharatkoop, Pahari, Rajapur (Chitrakoot), Badausa (Banda), and Mahewaghat (Kaushambi)—were all affected by the suspensions.