UP man cuts off ex-teacher's lips after months of stalking
In Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, a 24-year-old man named Akhand Pratap allegedly attacked his former teacher in early February 2026, cutting off her lips with a sharp object.
The assault happened in broad daylight while the teacher was heading to tutor a student.
Akhand Pratap tried to drag her into an alley; when she resisted, he carried out the brutal act and then fled.
Locals rushed to the spot and she was first taken to the district hospital, but she remains in critical condition.
Victim had endured months of harassment
The victim had reportedly endured months of stalking and harassment from Akhand Pratap at her previous school—so much so that she changed jobs.
Even after complaints to his family, his behavior didn't stop.
After this attack, police registered an FIR based on her family's complaint and have launched a manhunt for Akhand Pratap, who is still on the run.
Officers say they're investigating both the assault and the long history of harassment leading up to it.