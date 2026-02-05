UP man cuts off ex-teacher's lips after months of stalking

Victim had endured months of harassment

The victim had reportedly endured months of stalking and harassment from Akhand Pratap at her previous school—so much so that she changed jobs.

Even after complaints to his family, his behavior didn't stop.

After this attack, police registered an FIR based on her family's complaint and have launched a manhunt for Akhand Pratap, who is still on the run.

Officers say they're investigating both the assault and the long history of harassment leading up to it.